Mikati contacts Kuwait Crown Prince, receives Qatar Ambassador, others

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday contacted the new Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah, and congratulated him on taking office.

The pair also discussed the solid bilateral relations between Lebanon and Kuwait.

Mikati had earlier received at the Grand Serail Qatar#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, with whom he discussed the latest developments on the local scene and the Lebanese-Qatari ties.

Mikati later met with Deputy Assistant Administrator and Deputy Regional Director for UNDP in the Arab States, Marina Walter.

MPs Mohammad Yehia and Walid Baarini also visited the Grand Serail for talks with the Prime Minister over an array of developmental affairs relevant to the region of Akkar.

Mikati later welcomed Middle East Airlines#39; chairman Mohammad Hout.

He also met with a delegation of a delegation of the municipalities of the southern border towns of Rmeish, Alma as-Shaab, Jdaydet Marjeyoun, Rashaya al-Foukhar, Debel and Qlayaa.

