Berri discusses regional situation, displaced crisis with European Commission’s Vice President

NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri met Wednesday at his Ain-el-Tineh residence with Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, and an accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele.

Talks reportedly touched on the general situation in Lebanon and the broader region in light of Israel#39;s continuous aggression against Lebanon and Gaza, in addition to the crisis of the displaced Syrians.

Berri also met today with former minister Fares Boueiz. They discussed the current situation and latest political and military developments.

Berri later discussed an array of public and educational affairs with Caretaker Education Minister Abbas Halabi.

