Mikati meets European Commission’s Vice President at Grand Serail

NNA – nbsp;Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday met at the Grand Serail, with Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, and an accompanying delegation, in the presence of the Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, Sandra De Waele.

The meeting was also attended by Premier Mikatirsquo;s Advisors, former Minister Nicolas Nahas, Ambassador Boutros Assaker and Ziad Mikati.

Discussions during the meeting reportedly touched on continuing cooperation between Lebanon and the European Union at all levels.

============= L.Y