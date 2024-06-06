Army chief meets new United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, European Commission’ s Vice President

NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Wednesday received, at his Yarzeh office, the newly appointed United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, upon assuming her new duties in the country.

The army commander also met with MPs Raji Al-Saad and Walid Baarini, with whom he discussed the current situation in Lebanon.

Maj. Gen. Aoun also met in his Yarzeh office with Vice President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas.

Discussions reportedly touched on the current situation in Lebanon and the region.

