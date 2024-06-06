Day 244 of Genocide: UNRWA school bombed by Israeli warplanes, dozens of Gazans killed

NNA – As the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip enters its 244th day, the occupation army committed on Thursday a massacre in a school affiliated with the Relief and Works Agency for the Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in which hundreds of displaced people in Nusseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, reside, killing and wounding dozens.

WAFA correspondent said that the medical teams and civil defense recovered 32 bodies of killed Palestinians and dozens of injuries from the Male Al -Nusairat Preparatory School, which houses displaced people in Camp 2 in Nuseirat.

He pointed out that an Israeli war plane targeted the upper floors of the school at night as people were sleeping, which led to killing and injuring a large number of them.

Six people were killed and others were wounded as a result of the bombing of the occupation aircraft of a house owned by Al -Madani family in the camp.

The occupation artillery launched a violent shelling that affected the eastern region of Al -Bureij camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip, as the warplanes launched fire in the vicinity of a hall in the camp.

The occupation artillery shelled areas on the east of Al -Bureij and Al -Maghazi camps in the central Gaza Strip, while the artillery stationed in Netsarim axis targeted several shells of the homes of citizens in Tal Al -Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City and the Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of the city.

Additionally, the Israeli warplanes bombed areas in the neighborhoods of the eastern and central city of Rafah, coinciding with artillery shelling, as the occupation forces opened fire extensively towards the homes of citizens east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli artillery fired her shells towards the homes of citizens east of the town of Al -Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources confirmed that the death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 36,586 reported Palestinian fatalities, with an additional 83,074 individuals sustaining injuries.

The number of victims is expected to increase further as rescue and emergency teams face challenges in accessing the affected areas, with hundreds more feared buried under the rubble of destroyed buildings. —WAFA

