Thu. Jun 6th, 2024

Lebanon News

Mikati meets Environment Minister, MP Abdallah

By

Jun 6, 2024

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held talks with Caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassine, whom he met at the Grand Serail on Thursday.

The pair discussed the current general situation and array of ministerial affairs.

Mikati later received MP Bilal Abdallah from the quot;Democratic Gatheringquot; bloc, with talks touching on the general situation and the group#39;s effort to break through the presidential stalemate.

MP Abdallah told reporters that he also discussed with the Prime Minister a law proposal aimed at raising the retirement age at the public administrations.

Mikati also met with a delegation of the quot;Depositors#39; Cryquot; group.

