Thu. Jun 6th, 2024

Lebanon News

Sudan Committee Says ‘Up To 100’ Killed In Village Attack

By

NNA – A paramilitary attack on a central Sudan village has killed quot;up to 100quot; people, a local pro-democracy activists#39; committee said Thursday.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which have been at war with the regular army since April 2023, attacked the village of Wad al-Noura in al-Jazira state quot;in two wavesquot; with heavy artillery on Wednesday, said the Madani Resistance Committee.

They said the feared paramilitaries quot;invaded the villagequot;, causing widespread displacement and dozens of casualties.

quot;Up to 100 people were killed,quot; said the committee, one of hundreds of similar grassroots groups across Sudan, adding that they were quot;waiting for a confirmed toll of the dead and injuredquot;.

On social media, the committee shared footage of what they said was a quot;mass gravequot; in the public square, showing rows of white shrouds laid out in a courtyard.

In a little over a year, the war has killed tens of thousands of people, including up to 15,000 in a single West Darfur town.

The war#39;s overall death toll, however, remains unclear, with some estimates of up to quot;150,000quot;, according to US special envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello.

The RSF has repeatedly laid siege to and attacked entire villages across Sudan, particularly in the agricultural state of Al-Jazira.

In a statement Thursday, the RSF said it had attacked three army camps in the Wad al-Noura area, and clashed with the enemy quot;outside the cityquot;. —AFP

By

