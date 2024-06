NNA – Acting Attorney General Judge Jamal Al-Hajjar on Thursday decided to relieve Mount Lebanon#39;s Public Prosecutor, Judge Ghada Aoun, from the judicial cases she is investigating.

Hajjar issued a directive to all security agencies to refrain from executing any orders from Judge Aoun and to avoid consulting her on any old or new cases, assigning these responsibilities solely to the Deputy Public Prosecutor of Mount Lebanon.

==================R.H.