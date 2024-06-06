UNDP appoints Blerta Aliko of Albania as the new Resident Representative in Lebanon

NNA – Ms. Blerta Aliko has officially commenced her functions as the new Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Lebanon. Her appointment underscores UNDP#39;s continued commitment to promoting sustainable development in Lebanon. She will play a pivotal role in fostering collaborative and inclusive partnerships in advancing UNDPrsquo;s mission in Lebanon.nbsp;

With a proven track record of success working with the United Nations agencies on development and humanitarian issues, including the advancement of gender equality and womenrsquo;s empowerment, she brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this function.nbsp;

ldquo;I am honored to assume the role of UNDP Resident Representative in Lebanon. I look forward to supporting national efforts by working closely with the people of Lebanon, partners, and stakeholders to promote sustainable development and address the challenges facing the country. It is my responsibility to ensure that UNDP always delivers to communities and enhances their long-term recovery efforts to making a real positive difference in their livesrdquo;, Ms. Aliko said.

Ms. Aliko brings over 25 years of experience in development and humanitarian issues, with a strong focus on gender equality and women#39;s empowerment. Ms. Aliko has a strong reputation for strategic thinking, exceptional leadership, and a deep understanding of the multilateral and international cooperation landscape.

Prior to her assignment in Lebanon, Ms. Aliko served as UNDP Resident Representative in Algeria from 2019 to 2024. Her career with the United Nations began in 1996 with UNDP in Albania, followed by roles with UNICEF and UN Women, where she championed child and women#39;s rights. Ms. Aliko has extensive experience in supporting humanitarian programming and post-crisis recovery planning and coordination in countries such as Liberia, Kenya, Chad, Myanmar, Haiti, and Yemen. In April 2016, she assumed the role of UN Women Deputy Regional Director for Arab States and UN Women Representative for Egypt, where she continued her advocacy for gender equality.

Ms. Aliko holds a masterrsquo;s degree in business administration from the IFM University of Geneva, Switzerland and graduated from the Faculty of Economy, University of Tirana in Albania. She is a dual national of Albania and France. She speaks English, French Italian and Albanian. — UNDPnbsp;

