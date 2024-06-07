Fri. Jun 7th, 2024

Lebanon News

Hamieh discusses transport cooperation with Russian counterpart in St. Petersburg

By

Jun 7, 2024 #‘with, #cooperation, #counterpart, #discusses, #hamieh, #news’, #petersburg, #russian, #st,, #transport

NNA – During his visit to Russia, Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, met with Vitaly Savelyev, Russia#39;s Minister of Transport, in St. Petersburg.nbsp;

Talks reportedly focused on enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in ports and transportation.

Hamieh highlighted Lebanon#39;s strategic location along the Mediterranean and its vital ports, emphasizing ongoing efforts to develop them.nbsp;

Discussions included global transport corridors, where Lebanon#39;s geographical advantage was emphasized, offering economic benefits for all involved.

At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2024, Hamieh showcased Lebanon#39;s interest in transport corridors, especially those connecting BRICS-Plus countries and extending towards Lebanon.

In turn, Savelyev expressed Russia#39;s interest in furthering cooperation with Lebanon in the transport sector and readiness to establish agreements.nbsp;

Both ministers emphasized the potential for Russian investments to bolster Lebanon#39;s railway sector and activate global transport corridors, including those involving Lebanon.

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Lebanese newspapers’ headlines June 7, 2024

Jun 7, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli enemy warplanes break the sound barrier over Al-Zahrani area, drop thermal balloon over Kawthariyat Al-Siyyad

Jun 7, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli enemy warplanes break the sound barrier over Al-Zahrani area, drop thermal balloon over Kawthariyat Al-Siyyad

Jun 7, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Hamieh discusses transport cooperation with Russian counterpart in St. Petersburg

June 7, 2024
Lebanon News

Lebanese newspapers’ headlines June 7, 2024

June 7, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli enemy warplanes break the sound barrier over Al-Zahrani area, drop thermal balloon over Kawthariyat Al-Siyyad

June 7, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli enemy warplanes break the sound barrier over Al-Zahrani area, drop thermal balloon over Kawthariyat Al-Siyyad

June 7, 2024