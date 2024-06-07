Hamieh discusses transport cooperation with Russian counterpart in St. Petersburg

NNA – During his visit to Russia, Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, met with Vitaly Savelyev, Russia#39;s Minister of Transport, in St. Petersburg.nbsp;

Talks reportedly focused on enhancing bilateral relations, particularly in ports and transportation.

Hamieh highlighted Lebanon#39;s strategic location along the Mediterranean and its vital ports, emphasizing ongoing efforts to develop them.nbsp;

Discussions included global transport corridors, where Lebanon#39;s geographical advantage was emphasized, offering economic benefits for all involved.

At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2024, Hamieh showcased Lebanon#39;s interest in transport corridors, especially those connecting BRICS-Plus countries and extending towards Lebanon.

In turn, Savelyev expressed Russia#39;s interest in furthering cooperation with Lebanon in the transport sector and readiness to establish agreements.nbsp;

Both ministers emphasized the potential for Russian investments to bolster Lebanon#39;s railway sector and activate global transport corridors, including those involving Lebanon.

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.