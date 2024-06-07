Boujikian conducts productive meetings in Belgium

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Industry, George Boujikian, continued his visit to Belgium, engaging in a series of meetings with officials at the European Commission in Brussels.nbsp;

Boujikian commenced his discussions with the Director-General of the Directorate-General for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Gert-Jan Koopman, addressing the needs of the Lebanese industrial sector and stressing the European Union#39;s vital role in supporting this sector, which serves as a cornerstone of the national economy, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as the Ministry of Industry#39;s commitment to green industry.

Agreements were reached to organize several activities aimed at familiarizing industrialists with the new regulations issued by the European Union in the environmental field, known as Green Deal regulations, and assisting them in aligning with these regulations.

Minister Boujikian emphasized the quot;positivequot; nature of his meetings in Brussels, noting a quot;understanding from the European side and a mutual appreciation for the close relations between Lebanon and the Union. He stated that his discussions also focused on quot;the importance of encouraging Lebanese, foreign, and specifically European investments in complementary and integrated industries with Lebanon, in addition to technological industries, as they provide numerous job opportunities for educated and specialized Lebanese youth.quot;

Furthermore, Boujikian met with the Middle East Desk Officer at the European External Action Service (EEAS), Alessio CAPPELLANI, to discuss the challenges facing the industrial sector amid the displacement crisis and irregular labor, as well as the decisions and measures taken by the Ministry of Industry to confront and reduce violations in this regard.

Meetings were also held with officials from the European Investment Bank#39;s (EIB) office within the European Union, discussing what the bank can offer to Lebanon#39;s industrial sector to increase investments and support small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as renewable energy projects in industrial establishments.

