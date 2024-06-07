Berri calls for joint parliamentary session to address key legislative issues

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday summoned the parliamentary committees of Finance and Budget, Administration and Justice, National Defense and Interior Affairs, Education and Higher Education and Culture, Public Works and Transportation, Energy and Water, National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning, Public Health, Labor, and Social Affairs, Information Technology, and Environment to a joint session scheduled for Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 10:30 AM.nbsp;

The session aims to deliberate on the following agenda:

1. Proposal for the establishment of a Disaster Management Authority.

2. Draft law outlined in Decree No. 1936 aimed at protecting heritage sites and structures.

3. Proposal to exempt taxpayers in the South and Nabatieh governorates from financial, municipal, and social security contributions to the National Social Security Fund.

4. Proposal for the establishment of an independent institution to manage state assets.

5. Proposal to protect legitimate bank deposits and return them to their rightful owners.

6. Proposal for the establishment and management of the State Asset Preservation and Management Fund.

7. Proposal for empowering municipalities.

8. Proposal for regulating the online gambling sector.

=======R.H.