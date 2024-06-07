Russia says captured another village in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

NNA -nbsp;Russiarsquo;s army said Friday that its forces had captured another village in Ukrainersquo;s eastern region of Donetsk, where it has been advancing against Kyivrsquo;s stretched military.

ldquo;During the past week, units of the Southern group of troops improved their positions along the front line and liberated the settlement of Paraskoviivka,rdquo; Russiarsquo;s defense ministry said in a daily briefing.

The village is around 25 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of the city of Donetsk, capital of the region that Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022. — AFP

nbsp;

=================