Russia says captured another village in Ukraine’s Donetsk region

By

NNA -nbsp;Russiarsquo;s army said Friday that its forces had captured another village in Ukrainersquo;s eastern region of Donetsk, where it has been advancing against Kyivrsquo;s stretched military.

ldquo;During the past week, units of the Southern group of troops improved their positions along the front line and liberated the settlement of Paraskoviivka,rdquo; Russiarsquo;s defense ministry said in a daily briefing.

The village is around 25 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of the city of Donetsk, capital of the region that Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022. — AFP

