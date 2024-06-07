BRICS considering some 30 appeals from different countries: Lavrov

NNA -nbsp;About 30 appeals from different countries proposing to establish various forms of cooperation are now being sifted through by BRICS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has told Channel One at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

quot;About 30 appeals from a variety of countries – large, small and medium-sized – that propose to establish different forms of cooperation are now under consideration,quot; he said.

Lavrov noted that a new category of partner countries will be established. quot;The particulars of this category need to be outlined, in terms of criteria, and in terms of countries that can apply for it,quot; the minister pointed out.

He noted that Russia, as BRICS chair, pays quot;great attention to ensuring that newcomers get used to the established forms of work and traditions [of the association]. According to Lavrov, this process is going very smoothly, quot;all emerging and current issues are being resolved in a proper way.quot; — TASS news agencynbsp;

