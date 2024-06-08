Monday, June 10, 2024

Time. nbsp; Topic

10:30 nbsp;nbsp;Meeting of the Finance and Budget Committee chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan

10:30. nbsp;nbsp;Meeting of the Information Technology Committee chaired by MP Tony Frangieh

13:00. nbsp; nbsp;MP Sami Gemayel meets with MP Taymour Jumblatt

14:00 nbsp; nbsp; At the invitation of the Ambassador of the Czech Republic, Jiri Dolezel, the Czech Embassy holds a ceremony for handing over an ambulance to transport newborns at the Czech Embassy headquarters in Baabda

15:00. nbsp; nbsp;On the occasion of World Environment Day, the Beirut Bar Association launches a series of dialogue tables and workshops organized by the Associationrsquo;s Environment Committee under the title ldquo;Environmental Justice and Law,rdquo; at the Lawyerrsquo;s House. Ministers of Environment and Justice are expected to deliver a word

