Resistance launches aerial operation on newly established artillery bunker in “Sin’im” area

NNA – Statement issued by the Islamic Resistance: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance launched an aerial operation with an assault drone on a newly established artillery bunker in quot;Sinrsquo;imquot; area in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, targeting the positions and locations of enemy officers and soldiers, and hitting its targets accurately.quot;

