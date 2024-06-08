Mikati’s office: The Prime Minister did not interfere in the content of Al-Hajjar’s book, but rather his role was limited to circulating its content to departments and ministries

NNA – The media office of Prime Minister Najib Mikati issued a statement regarding the statements that followed Prime Minister Najib Mikatirsquo;s letter to all ministries and public administrations regarding the necessity of adhering to and adhering to the circular issued by the Acting Top Public Prosecutor Jamal Hajjar.

quot;The Prime Minister is constitutionally and legally authorized to issue circulars and circulate them to all ministries and departments,quot; the statement said.

quot;Under this authority, the Prime Minister received a written message from the Top Public Prosecutor Jamalnbsp;Hajjar, requesting that the letter issued by him be circulated to the departments and ministries of his department that are not related to judicial references. This is a purely administrative and unequivocal procedure, and therefore the Prime Minister did not interfere at all in any matter related to the content of the book and the decisions taken by the Public Prosecutor, especially with regard to the judicial signals that are circulated by the State Prosecution of Cassation, and are implemented immediately upon their issuance and notification from the relevant authorities. PM#39;snbsp;role was limited to circulating the contents of the Public Prosecutorrsquo;s cassation request in his administrative division, as mentioned,quot; the statement read.

