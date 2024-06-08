Fire breaks out at Lebanese army and UNIFIL positions near Blue Line

NNA – National News Agencynbsp;correspondentnbsp;reported this morning that a large fire broke outnbsp;at positions belonging to the Lebanese army and UNIFILnbsp;-Nepalese Battalion-nbsp;opposite the Manara settlement on the northeastern outskirts of Mays al-Jabal, near the Blue Line.nbsp;

The Civil defense teams from the Islamic Risala Scout Association and the Lebanese Civil Defense and UNIFIL vehicles rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Due to the fire, several landmines exploded, and firefighting operations are still continuing.

============== R.K