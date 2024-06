NNA – The Israeli military said Saturday its troops had rescued four Israeli hostages alive from Gaza after a quot;complex daytime operationquot;.

quot;Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), were kidnapped by the Hamas […] organization from the Nova music festival on October 7,quot; the military said in a statement, adding the four were in quot;good medical condition.quot; — AFPnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===============