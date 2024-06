NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Tyre reported that Israeli artillery bombarded today the outskirts of the town of Alma al-Shaab with incendiary phosphorous shells,nbsp;causingnbsp;fires in the forests that spread to the vicinity of some homes.

The fire destroyed large areas of olive trees, as enemy military and reconnaissance aircrafts circled in the airspace.

Israeli artillery also bombed the outskirts of the towns of Beit Lifnbsp;and al-Dhaira.

