Two martyrs fall in enemy’s raid on Aitaroun

NNA – Nabatieh -nbsp;National News Agency correspondent reported that the Israeli enemy committed a new massacre today that led to the martyrdom of two persons innbsp;the town of Aitaroun.

In details, an Israeli drone carried out an air attack at approximately 2:45 p.m. with two guided missiles, targeting Wahid Cafeacute;, located among the shops in the ldquo;Wahid Gas Stationrdquo; in the town of Aitaroun in the Bint Jbeil district.

The raid led to the killing of the shop owner, Ali Khalil Hamad (37 years old, from the town of Aitaroun) and the young man, Mustafa A. Issa (from the Iqlim al-Tuffah region), andnbsp;ambulance teams worked to transport their bodies to Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil.

The raid caused major damage to the store, the station, and neighboring shops and homes.

