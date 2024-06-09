Bassil: What happened with Mount Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor is an illegal assault on a key position

NNA – Head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, said after meeting with Patriarch Cardinal Beshara Boutros Rahi that quot;starting our movement from the patriarchal edifice is an obvious and natural matter. We anticipated [the presidential vacancy] fromnbsp;Diman two years ago, and we informed Patriarch Al-Rahi that we were not candidates for facilitation, and I asked him to bring us togethernbsp;as Christians to be proactive, not reactive, but thenbsp;rest of the parties did not respond.quot;

MP Bassil added: quot;When nominating Jihad Azour, I informed Patriarch Al-Rahi that we must have a plan for the next day if they disrupt the quorum and the vacuum continues.quot;

Bassil pointed out that what happened with the Prosecutor General of Mount Lebanon was an extralegal assault on a key position, in addition to hernbsp;fight against corruption.

ldquo;There is ambiguity because some do not understand the extent of the danger and are happy to consider what happened as a blow to the movement [FPM], but this is a blow to depositors and to everyone who is trying not to repeat the experience of stealing our money,quot; Bassil went on.

Finally, henbsp;indicated that quot;after October 7, we took action and we saw at this stage that there are new initiatives. Therefore, we are making an effort to agree on a consensual president based on two conditions: building the state and protecting Lebanon. These people are there if we really want to elect a president.quot;

