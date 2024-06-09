Sun. Jun 9th, 2024

Israeli media: Gantz to announce resignation from War Council today

NNA – Minister in the Israeli enemy#39;s war council, Benny Gantz, revealed today, Sunday, that he intends to announce his resignation from the War Council this evening, according to Sky News Arabia.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation said Minister Benny Gantz intends to announce his resignation from the War Council this evening.

This comes after Gantz postponed his resignation due to the rescue operation of the four detainees from the Nuseirat camp yesterday, Saturday, butnbsp;later announced that he would make his statement to the media today at eight orsquo;clock in the evening, Jerusalem time.

The broadcasting organization had previously quoted those close to Netanyahu as saying that ldquo;other than his tweet yesterday, the Prime Minister did not attempt in any way to prevent the dissolution of the emergency government,rdquo; despite previous reports that the Prime Minister appealed to Gantz not to leave the emergency government and not abandon unity.

