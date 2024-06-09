“Islamic Resistance” targets enemy’s posts in Birkat Risha, Ruwaisat al-Alam al-Samaqa

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued a communique this afternoon, in which it indicated that in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, thenbsp;Resistance fighters targeted at (12:50) noon today the enemy#39;s Birkat Risha sitenbsp;and spy equipment with artillery shells and missiles, directly hitting and destroying the targeted equipment.

The Islamic Resistance fighters also targeted at (1:50) in the afternoon the espionage equipment at the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba, directly hitting and destroying it with appropriate weapons.

Also atnbsp;1:55 pm today, the Resistance fighters targeted the enemy#39;s al-Samaqa postnbsp;in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfar Shuba, directly hitting itnbsp;with missile weapons.

==============R.Sh.