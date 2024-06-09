NNA – British TV presenter Michael Mosley was found dead in a rocky area on the island of Symi, Greece, just a few meters away from his destination, Greek channel ERTNews reported, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

Police spokesman Konstantina Dimoglidou said earlier that the body of a person believed to be Mosley was found in the Agia Marina area north of the village of Pedi and just outside the northeastern coast of Agios Nikolaos where Mosley walks.

quot;It was found 10 meters from the sea and 10-15 meters from its destination, Agia Marina Beach, between the fence and the road.quot;

It is not clear whether he had an accident or felt unwell,rdquo; said Symi Mayor Letris Papakalodoukas.

Mosley, 67, has been missing since Wednesday after he was walking alone along coastal paths. Mosley, who was on the island with his wife, was last seen alive at 10:30 GMT on Wednesday.

