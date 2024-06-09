“Fighting corruption no longer has meaning,” says Judge Aoun, adding, “I leave with a clear conscience at least”

NNA – Public Prosecutor in Mount Lebanon, Judge Ghada Aoun, wrote today on her platform ldquo;Xrdquo; account: ldquo;This country does not deserve justice. This country deserves a mafia regime that controls all its capabilities…Amidst the horror of what happened and in the face of the shameless attack on a judge who is trying to lift injustice and apply the law, what I saw were only tweets…Congratulations for having this system!rdquo;

She added: ldquo;Fighting corruption no longer has meaning…At least I leave with a clear conscience…Congratulations on the robbing of $8 billion and protecting all the perpetrators…Congratulations to you for having Riyad Salameh, for having your lifetime savings withheld by the banks…If this is your reaction and the reaction of your leaders in the face of the theft of the era, then there is no hope…I say it, unfortunately, congratulations to you, having thisnbsp;corrupt regime!rdquo;

=========R.Sh.