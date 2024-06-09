Hariri marking ISF’s Day: First line of defense for the law

NNA ndash; Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, on Sunday, congratulated the Internal Security Forces on the occasion of their 163rd anniversary, where he wrote on his platform ldquo;Xrdquo; account: ldquo;Congratulations to the Internal Security Forces in the person of its director, officers and members, marking ISFrsquo;s 163rd anniversary…You were and still are the first line of defense for the law, protecting the youth from the scourge of drugs and citizens from theft and murder…All of Lebanon will remember your confrontation of the espionage and terrorism networks, in which you have shed precious blood…rdquo;

=========R.Sh.