Sun. Jun 9th, 2024

Lebanon News

Hariri marking ISF’s Day: First line of defense for the law

By

Jun 9, 2024 #‘day, #‘the, #defense’, #first, #for’, #hariri, #isf’s, #law’, #line’, #marking, #news’

NNA ndash; Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, on Sunday, congratulated the Internal Security Forces on the occasion of their 163rd anniversary, where he wrote on his platform ldquo;Xrdquo; account: ldquo;Congratulations to the Internal Security Forces in the person of its director, officers and members, marking ISFrsquo;s 163rd anniversary…You were and still are the first line of defense for the law, protecting the youth from the scourge of drugs and citizens from theft and murder…All of Lebanon will remember your confrontation of the espionage and terrorism networks, in which you have shed precious blood…rdquo;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance” confronts violating enemy warplane with surface-to-air missiles

Jun 9, 2024
Lebanon News

Enemy warplanes circle over South

Jun 9, 2024
Lebanon News

“Fighting corruption no longer has meaning,” says Judge Aoun, adding, “I leave with a clear conscience at least”

Jun 9, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance” confronts violating enemy warplane with surface-to-air missiles

June 9, 2024
Lebanon News

Hariri marking ISF’s Day: First line of defense for the law

June 9, 2024
Lebanon News

Enemy warplanes circle over South

June 9, 2024
Lebanon News

“Fighting corruption no longer has meaning,” says Judge Aoun, adding, “I leave with a clear conscience at least”

June 9, 2024