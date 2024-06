NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon on Monday released the following statement: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in solidarity with their courageous and honorable resistance, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the enemyrsquo;s Bayad Blida site at 10:30 am on Monday, June 10, 2024, with a strike drone that accurately hit its target.quot;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

================R.H.