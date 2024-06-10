Wednesday, June 12, 2024

NNA ndash;

Time nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Topic

8:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Caretaker Minister of State for Administrative Development, Najla Riachy, will host a consultative workshop on quot;Electronic Signaturequot; at the Mouml;venpick Hotel, Beirut. This event is part of the implementation of Lebanon#39;s National Digital Transformation Strategy.

9:30 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning Committee, chaired by MP Farid Boustani, will discuss the draft law authorizing the government to join the Madrid Protocol on the international registration of marks. Additional topics include customs procedures at the Port of Tripoli, the issue of contaminated flour affecting food safety, and further discussions on transitioning from a rentier to a productive economy.

10:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Environment Committee meets to discuss the resumption of operations by cement companies.

11:00 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Committee, chaired by Fadi Alameh, meets with several ambassadors from Latin American and Caribbean countries at the Parliament. The discussion will focus on the health, social, economic, and environmental impacts of Israeli aggressions on Lebanon.

4:00 pm nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;The National Liberal Party will host a conference titled quot;Federalism to Protect Lebanon from Divisionquot; at the AVA Venue, Baydoun Street, opposite Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, Ashrafieh.

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;Rebirth Beirut will inaugurate its new exhibition, quot;Beacons of Hope,quot; the first solo exhibition by Bahaa Jouhari, at the association#39;s headquarters in Gemmayzeh. The exhibition runs until Tuesday, June 18, and is open daily from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm, except on Sundays.

