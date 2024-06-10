Mon. Jun 10th, 2024

Lebanon News

Alameh broaches situation in Lebanon and region with Lithuanian parliamentary delegation, meets Bulgarian Ambassador

NNA – Head of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants House Committee, MP Dr. Fadi Alameh, on Mondaynbsp;received in his office,nbsp;a Lithuanian parliamentary delegation,nbsp;headed by the Vice Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament, Giedrius Surplys, in the presence of the Lithuanian Ambassador to Lebanon, Artūras Gailiūnas.

The two sides discussed the situation in Lebanon and the broad region.nbsp;

MP Alameh focused on the issue of the displaced Syrians, and the necessity of their return to their homeland. Alameh also stressed the implementation of UN resolution 1701.

Discussions also touched on the issue of European Union support for Lebanon and the means to activate the bilateral relations. The two sides presented the issue of establishing a friendship committee between the parliaments of Lebanon and Lithuania in a bid to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries, according to a statement from MP Alamehrsquo;s office.

MP Alameh later met with Bulgarian Ambassador to Lebanon, Iassen Tomov, with emphasis on Bulgaria#39;s role in supporting Lebanon. The two sides stressed quot;the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries at all levels, given the presence of a large Lebanese community in Bulgaria.quot;

