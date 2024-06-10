Berri broaches developments with British Ambassador, meets Free Patriotic Movement Head, receives Information Minister with accompanying delegation

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday received at the Second Presidency in Ain El-Tineh, British Ambassador to Lebanon, Hamish Cowell.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on latest developments in Lebanon and the region, and bilateral relations between the two countries.

Speaker Berri also received in Ain el-Tineh, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, in the presence of ldquo;Strong Lebanonrdquo; Bloc MP Ghassan Atallah, and Speaker Berrirsquo;s Advisor Ali Hamdan.nbsp;

Discussions touched on political developments, especially the presidential dossier and field developments in light of Israelrsquo;s continued aggression against Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, as well as legislative affairs.

Bassil pointed out after the meeting that ldquo;the discussion touched on the presidential issue and not linking the presidency to the events in southern Lebanon, Gaza and the region.rdquo; Bassil said: ldquo;On the contrary, this should be an incentive for elections and not a reason not to elect and wait for any settlement.rdquo;

He also indicated: ldquo;I do not carry an initiative and this is not my job, but it is my responsibility and that of the ldquo;Strong Lebanonrdquo; bloc to seek to work with everyone when we see that there is an opportunity, regardless of its size, to fulfill the constitutional entitlement.rdquo;

Bassil also considered that ldquo;the real settlement is the understanding between the Lebanese,rdquo; noting that ldquo;we will not succeed in electing a president without establishing an understanding, and the understanding must be based on a consensual president, and hence the idea of ​​consultation or dialogue has emerged.rdquo;

This afternoon, Speaker Berri received in Ain El-Tineh, Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, with an accompanying delegation that included: Director General of the Ministry, Dr. Hassan Falha, Director of the National News Agency (NNA) Ziad Harfouch, Director of Radio Lebanon Mohammed Gharib, Head of the Ministryrsquo;s Lebanese Studies and Publications Directorate, Khodor Majed, Program Director at Radio Lebanon (Radio Liban), Rita Noujaim El Roumi, Diwan Department Head Walid Al-Flaiti, and a number of senior Ministry employees.

Discussions reportedly touched on political developments and affairs related to the conditions of the Ministry of Information and its employees.

