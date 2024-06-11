Security update: Two enemy air raids on location of downed drone in Jabal al-Rihan, hostile raids on south Lebanon’s Aitaroun, Aita al-Shaab town

NNA – National News Agency correspondent nbsp;reported that Israeli enemy warplanes carried out an aerial attack at around 5:30 p.m. today, launching an air raid targeting the location of the downed hostile drone in Jabal al-Rihan. The drone was earlier shot down by the resistance.

This afternoon, the enemy aircraft also launched an air raid, targeting the southern Lebanesenbsp;town of Aitaroun in the Bint Jbeil District.

NNAnbsp;correspondent also reported that Israeli enemy warplanes carried out two air strikes at two intervalsnbsp;targetingnbsp;the southern Lebanesenbsp;town of Aita al-Shaab.

nbsp;

