Thursday, June 13, 2024

NNA –

Schedule of Parliamentary Committees

10:30 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Session by the Women and Children Committee, chaired by MP Inaya Ezzeddine, to discuss the proposed amendments to Law No. 322/2002 (Law on the Protection of Juvenile Offenders or Those at Risk).

10:30 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; The Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Committee, chaired by MP Fadi Alameh, will meet with Jean-Christophe Carret, Regional Director for the Middle East at the World Bank, at the Parliament to discuss the World Bank report on the economic and social costs of Syrian displacement in Lebanon.

10:30 amnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Session by the Finance and Budget Committee, chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan, to study the draft law amending Article 45 of the Income Tax Law.

12:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Session by the Public Works, Transport, Energy, and Water Committee, chaired by MP Saji Attieh, to hear from the Public Housing Institution and the Housing Bank about the loans they offer.

8:00 pmnbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp;nbsp; Arabic singing concert titled: quot;Arabic Mix, A Celebration of Timeless Music and Culture,quot; organized by Holy Spirit University of Kaslik. The event will feature the university#39;s Arabic band, led by Dr. Ghada Shbeir, at the Pope John Paul II Hall on the university campus in Kaslik.

nbsp;

==================R.H.