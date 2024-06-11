Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry welcomes Security Council’s adoption of American resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza

NNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants welcomed, in a statement on Tuesday, the UN Security Councilrsquo;s adoption of Resolution No. 2735, the draft of which was presented by the United States of America, which calls for an immediate and complete ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from it, the exchange of prisoners and detainees, as well as the safe return of Palestinian civilians to their areas of residence in all nbsp;areas of Gaza, while ensuring full access to humanitarian aid.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised ldquo;the Security Councilrsquo;s reaffirmation in its resolution of its firm commitment to the two-state solution in accordance with international law and relevant United Nations resolutions.rdquo;nbsp;

The Foreign Affairs Ministry also hoped that this resolution will reflect positively on the situation in Lebanon and that Security Council Resolution No. 1701 (2006) will be fully implemented to achieve sustainable stability in southern Lebanon.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y