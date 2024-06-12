European Union Ambassador visits Makhzoumi Foundation, tours Foundation’s various sections

NNA -nbsp;Makhzoumi Foundation welcomed on Tuesdaynbsp;Sandra De Waele, Ambassador of the European Union to Lebanon, to its main headquarters in Beirut.

Greeted by the Foundation#39;s President Mrs. May Makhzoumi, General Manager Mr. Samer El Safah, and the dedicated team, Ambassador De Waelersquo;s visit was both inspiring and productive.

The day provided a valuable opportunity to show impactful programs and projects, which have been implemented with the support of the EU and various donors.

Ambassador De Waele toured various sections, gaining insight into the diverse services offered. — Makhzoumi Foundationnbsp;

nbsp;

—————nbsp;