By

NNA – Al-Akhbar:

Geagea asks Bassil to back him for presidency!

Nidaa al-Watan:

Southern front escalation races against Gaza truce; Blinken expects calm on Lebanon border

As-Sharq:

UNSC Resolution on Gaza mere ink on paper as massacres continue

