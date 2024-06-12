Army chief holds series of meetings in USA

NNA ndash; nbsp;The Lebanese Army on Wednesday said via ldquo;Xrdquo; platform that Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, met during his visit to the United States of America, with the Chairman of the US Senate Armed Services Committee Senator Jack Reed, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Q. Brown Jr., and the American Task Force onnbsp;Lebanon (ATFL).

The discussion addressed the general situation in Lebanon and the region and ways to support the army during the current exceptional phase.

