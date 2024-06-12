Wed. Jun 12th, 2024

Lebanon News

Council of Ministers to convene in session on Friday

By

Jun 12, 2024

NNA – The General Secretary of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday announced in a memo that a Cabinet session will be held next Friday at the Grand Serail.

ldquo;In adherence to Constitutional Articles 62 and 64, and as a follow-up to our memorandum numbered 801/M.S dated 6/14/2024, the Council of Ministers, in its caretaker capacity, will convene a session at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2024, at the Grand Serail, to discuss the topics listed in the previously distributed agenda.rdquo;

