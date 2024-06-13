Friday, June 14, 2024

NNA -nbsp;

9:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Lebanese Cabinet will hold a session at the Government Palace.

5:30 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; The Lions Club of Rabieh, in collaboration with the Municipality of Ghosta, will honor the late actor Philippe Akiki in his hometown of Ghosta, at the Hall of St. Simon the Stylite Church.

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; A solidarity festival for Palestine and South Lebanon will be held at the Maarouf Saad Cultural Center in Sidon, organized by the Popular Nasserite Organization. Speeches will be delivered by MP Dr. Osama Saad, Hamas representative in Lebanon Dr. Ahmad Abdul Hadi, and Fatah#39;s Secretary in Lebanon Fathi Abu al-Ardat.

