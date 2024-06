NNA – Israel is standing behind a ceasefire proposal for the eight-month-old war in the Gaza Strip, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday, and the goal is to bridge gaps with Hamas and get to a deal soon.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Group of Seven (G7) meeting of leaders in southern Italy, Sullivan said the world should encourage the militant Palestinian group to accept the proposal and avoid stalemate. —Reuters

