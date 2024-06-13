Berri discusses political, legislative matters with Kataeb delegation and MP Ibrahim Kanaan

NNA ndash; House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday received a delegation from the Kataeb Party, including Deputy Party Leader MP Selim Sayegh and MP Nadim Gemayel, at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain el-Tineh. The meeting covered the countryrsquo;s general conditions, political developments, and legislative affairs.

Berri also met with the Chairman of the Finance and Budget Committee, MP Ibrahim Kanaan, to discuss political updates, particularly the presidential election, and parliamentary issues related to depositors#39; rights and financial regularity.

After the meeting, Kanaan stated, quot;My visit today focuses on parliamentary matters and the work of the Finance Committee. We cannot handle issues affecting all Lebanese citizens lightly, particularly regarding the recovery of deposits and financial regularity. Financial regulation must be serious and based on facts.quot;

Moreover, Kanaan emphasized the need for the Lebanese government to conduct audits and assess assets to determine the distribution of obligations among the Central Bank, commercial banks, and the state, rejecting the notion of writing off people#39;s money. He also stressed the importance of electing a president as a fundamental step for the functioning of institutions and restoring confidence in Lebanon.

Former Minister of Information George Kordahi also visited Berri to discuss the general situation in Lebanon and the region.

nbsp;

===============R.H.