Sat. Jun 15th, 2024

Zelensky says expects ‘important decisions’ at G7 Summit

NNA -nbsp;Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he was expecting quot;important decisionsquot; at a G7 summit in Italy, where he will also sign security agreements with Japan and the United States.

quot;A large part of (the summit) will be devoted to Ukraine, our defence and economic resilience. And we are expecting important decisions today,quot; Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.

The G7 countries have been Ukraine#39;s key military and financial backers since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Zelensky also said he would sign two more security agreements with Tokyo and Washington on the sidelines of the summit.

quot;We will sign bilateral security agreements. The document with the United States will be unprecedented,quot; Zelensky said. — AFP

