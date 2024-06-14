Fri. Jun 14th, 2024

Lebanon News

Agriculture Minister meets Ambassador of Germany

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Abbas Hajj Hassan, on Thursday received in his office, German Ambassador to Lebanon, Kurt Georg Stoeckl-Stillfried, at the head of a delegation from the Embassy.

During the meeting, projects and donations provided by Germany through the German Development Bank and the GIZ organization were discussed.

Minister Hajj Hassan stressed the continuation of coordination to ensurenbsp;food security and food safety in Lebanon and the sustainability of the agricultural sector,nbsp;announcing that quot;the Ministry and GIZ are in the process of signing an agricultural agreement.quot;

