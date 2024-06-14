Fri. Jun 14th, 2024

Lebanon News

Islamic Resistance launches rocket attack in response to Israeli strikes

NNA – In a statement issued on Friday, the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced, quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and to back their courageous and honorable resistance, and in response to the Israeli assaults on the resilient southern villages and the safe homes, including the recent attack on the town of Janata which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of civilians, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance launched dozens of Katyusha and Falaq rockets on Friday, June 14, 2024, targeting the settlements of Kiryat Shmona and Kfar Szold.quot;

