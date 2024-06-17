NNA – Dozens of passengers were stranded on a Qatar Airways plane for hours amid the Greek heat wave, as the plsne was supposed to take off from Athens last Monday to Doha,nbsp;according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

Passengers who boarded a Qatar Airways plane in Athens, Greece, on Monday expected to be on their way to their destination, Doha, Qatar, ldquo;relatively quickly.rdquo;

Instead, they found themselves trapped inside a parked plane for more than three hours, according to passenger Garth Collins, who posted his experience on Instagram.

Collins added: ldquo;The passengers inside the plane were without air conditioning, as temperatures outside rose to more than 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), which led to passengers literally dehydrating and fainting on the plane.rdquo;

Greece was hit by a severe heat wave last week, causing the closure of popular tourist sites such as the Acropolis.

