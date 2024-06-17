Mon. Jun 17th, 2024

Lebanon News

Accounts of passengers on a Qatari plane stuck at Athens airport for hours

By

Jun 15, 2024 #accounts, #airport, #athens, #for’, #hours, #news’, #passengers, #plane, #qatari, #stuck

NNA – Dozens of passengers were stranded on a Qatar Airways plane for hours amid the Greek heat wave, as the plsne was supposed to take off from Athens last Monday to Doha,nbsp;according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

Passengers who boarded a Qatar Airways plane in Athens, Greece, on Monday expected to be on their way to their destination, Doha, Qatar, ldquo;relatively quickly.rdquo;

Instead, they found themselves trapped inside a parked plane for more than three hours, according to passenger Garth Collins, who posted his experience on Instagram.

Collins added: ldquo;The passengers inside the plane were without air conditioning, as temperatures outside rose to more than 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), which led to passengers literally dehydrating and fainting on the plane.rdquo;

Greece was hit by a severe heat wave last week, causing the closure of popular tourist sites such as the Acropolis.

nbsp;

============

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Mawlawi arrives in Paris

Jun 17, 2024
Lebanon News

One martyr in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Al-Shahabiya

Jun 17, 2024
Lebanon News

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy with hikes in temperature and humidity

Jun 17, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Mawlawi arrives in Paris

June 17, 2024
Lebanon News

One martyr in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Al-Shahabiya

June 17, 2024
Lebanon News

Weather forecast: Partly cloudy with hikes in temperature and humidity

June 17, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli enemy fires machine gun bursts towards residents of border town of Dhairah

June 17, 2024