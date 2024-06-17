Mon. Jun 17th, 2024

Lebanon News

Makary, commenting on last issue of “Nidaa Al-Watan”: No newspaper in Lebanon deserves to be absent from its readers

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information,nbsp;Ziad al-Makary, wrote on hisnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo; platform account: ldquo;I regret reading today the lastnbsp;issue of the ldquo;Nidaa Al-Watanrdquo; newspaper at a time when we are in dire need of institutions that provide job opportunities for journalists, and Lebanon of diversity always needs one opinion and the other…quot;nbsp;

He added: ldquo;No newspaper in Lebanon deserves to be absent from its readers, and we all hope that June 15 will not be the date of the ldquo;last wordrdquo; for ldquo;Nidaa Al-Watan.rdquo;

==========R.Sh,

