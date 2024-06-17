Supreme Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine: Israel is assassinating our people’s joy during Eid al-Adha

NNA – The Supreme Presidential Committee for Church Affairs in Palestine said, ldquo;Israel is assassinating the joy of our people on Eid Al-Adha, and is assassinating thousands of our childrennbsp;in its devastating aggression against the Gaza Strip and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories,rdquo; according to quot;WAFAquot; news agency.

The committee added in a press statement on Saturday, ldquo;Eid al-Adha this year comes in light of the war of genocide, starvation, displacement, destruction, and death that our people are experiencing in Gaza, as is the case in the cities, towns, villages, and camps of the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem.rdquo;

The committee affirmed its confidence in quot;the ability of our people to overcome this ordeal and realize their dream of freedom and independence.quot;

