Al-Riyadi Beirut, Asian Champion, heads to World Clubs Basketball Teams Championship

NNA – The quot;Beirut Sports Clubquot; (Al-Riyadi), Champion of Lebanon in Basketball and the West Asian Champions League ldquo;Waslrdquo;, added the Continentrsquo;s Club Championship to its record full of titles, and reserved its place in the finals of the World Club Championship, by defeating Al-Shabab Al-Ahly of the Emirates, 122-96, in the final match of the Asian Continentrsquo;s Club Championship that was held between them this afternoon in the First Hall in Dubai.

The best scorer was athlete Wael Araqji, who scored 31 points in thenbsp;FIBA Intercontinental Cup.

Al-Riyadi team ended its participation in the continental finals with a full mark, and renewed its victory over Emirati competitor, after easily surpassing it in the second stage of the first round of the first group.

The Lebanese champion did not face a serious threat in its journey, and it played its strongest match in the ldquo;Waslrdquo; final in the ldquo;Lusailrdquo; hall near the Qatari capital, Doha, against its traditional local rival, Al-Hikmehnbsp;Beirut, and won in the additional time.

nbsp;

========R.Sh.

nbsp;