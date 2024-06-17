Mon. Jun 17th, 2024

Lebanon News

Joint Statement of UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon

By

NNA – The following is anbsp;Joint Statement of UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert and UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. Gen. Aroldo Laacute;zaro:

quot;As communities in Lebanon and around the world celebrate Eid Al-Adha, the UN family reiterates its call for all actors along the Blue Line to put down their weapons and commit to a path of peace.nbsp;

Since October, we have seen too many lives lost, families uprooted, and neighbourhoods destroyed. We are deeply concerned about the escalation we have seen recently. The danger of miscalculation leading to a sudden and wider conflict is very real, and we continue to engage with the parties and urge all actors to cease their fire and commit to working toward a political and diplomatic solution – which is the only lasting solution.nbsp;

On this Eid Al-Adha, we wish everyone celebrating compassion, harmony, and – most of all – peace.quot;
