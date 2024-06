NNA – Caretaker Minister of Youth and Sports, George Kallas, contacted today the President of the Beirut Al-Riyadi Sports Club, Mazen Tabbara,nbsp;congratulating him on thenbsp;brilliant victory in the Asian Championship title.

Kallas congratulated Al-Riyadi team members,nbsp;management, imtechnical staff,nbsp;and widenbsp;fans, considering this victory a triumph for all of Lebanon.

nbsp;

==========R.Sh.

nbsp;